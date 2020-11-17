Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates.

Key facts

For the year ended September 2020:

57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths were registered in New Zealand, resulting in a natural increase (live births minus deaths) of 25,083.

There were 1,335 fewer births, and 1,473 fewer deaths compared with 2019.

Between March and September 2020, there were 560 fewer deaths registered than the same period in 2019. Quarterly and annual drops in the number of deaths happen from time to time, despite a growing and ageing population. However, the latest falls coincided with lockdown restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Alert level restrictions, including stay at home instructions, limits on road and air travel, and temporary business closures may have played a part in the reduced number of deaths.

The total fertility rate was 1.63, the lowest on record in New Zealand. The TFR is now well below replacement level of 2.1 children per woman. See Total fertility rate below.

The infant mortality rate was 4.3 deaths per 1,000 live births.

