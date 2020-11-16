Henare Te Ua – RNZ Māori Journalism Internship

Press Release – RNZ

Te Aorewa Rolleston (Ngāi Te Rangi and Ngāti Ranginui) is the recipient of the 2020 Henare te Ua Māori Journalism Internship established by Radio New Zealand to support Te reo Māori and foster Māori journalism.

Mauri ora ki a koutou katoa, ko Te Aorewa Areta Rolleston tōku ingoa. He uri ahau nō Ngāi te Rangi me Ngāti Ranginui hoki. Nō reira, ko Tauranga te moana, ko Mauao te maunga, ko Tainui me Mataatua ngā waka, Ko Hangarau me Reretukāhia ngā kainga o tōku whānau.

Born in Tauranga and raised in Napier, Te Aorewa recently completed a postgraduate diploma in journalism at Massey University in Wellington. She has also been involved as one of the News Editors at Victoria University’s Salient Magazine and a was a member of the Executive of the Ngāi Tauira Māori students association.

RNZ Kurahautū Māori, Māori Strategy Manager, Shannon Haunui-Thompson, welcomed the internship announcement.

“We are delighted to welcome Te Aorewa to RNZ, where she will be part of the Māori news team. The core focus of the internship is to foster new Māori journalists and we have no doubt Te Aorewa will relish this experience and soak up all that our team and RNZ has to offer as she takes her first steps in the industry.”

A former St Joseph’s Māori Girl’s College student, Te Aorewa says she is passionate about telling stories through audio and visual media to reflect and transform indigenous communities.

“Storytelling continues to be an evolving narrative of te ao – our world. It is what helps us to belong, what makes us question our society and inevitably challenges our kōtahitanga as humanity- our unity together.

“I am overwhelmingly grateful to the whānau of RNZ for this tāonga – the Henare te Ua internship, and I look forward to working alongside the wider team and to the stories we will tell together. “

The RNZ – Henare te Ua Māori Journalism Internship programme is a paid twelve month position at RNZ for a Māori graduate who is passionate about journalism and an ability to assist in reflecting and reporting stories and important take within te ao Māori.

The internship recognises the outstanding veteran Māori broadcaster Henare te Ua (Ngāti Porou) whose career spanned four decades. His ability to easily move between English and Māori, his leadership and remarkable communication skills marked him as an exceptional broadcaster.

Te Aorewa Rolleston will be based in Auckland and will work alongside RNZ news staff researching, reporting, writing and presenting news and current affairs stories.

