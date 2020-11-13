Tapanui, SH90, And Rosebank Near Balclutha, SH1, Otago, Speed Review Outcomes Announced

Press Release – NZTA

New speed limits will be put in place in two Otago towns from Friday, 4 December, following speed reviews over the past year. Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has set a new permanent speed limit on SH90, through Tapanui, West Otago, extending the 50 …



New speed limits will be put in place in two Otago towns from Friday, 4 December, following speed reviews over the past year.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has set a new permanent speed limit on SH90, through Tapanui, West Otago, extending the 50 km/h speed limit 200 metres south towards Gore.

In Rosebank, near Balclutha, 450 metres of SH1 will drop to 80km/h from 100 km/h currently.

Both speed change proposals had support from Clutha District Council and Police.

The new speed limits or extended speed limit zones are to help prevent people from being killed or seriously injured, says Waka Kotahi Director Regional Relationships Jim Harland.

“No crash resulting in death or serious injury is acceptable, so it’s important we take every opportunity to address the risk,” he says.

Both speed reviews are aligned to New Zealand’s Road Safety Strategy, Road to Zero 2020 – 2030 and a programme of work delivering safety improvements, including speed management, on our highest risk intersections and roads across New Zealand. Through these safety improvements, Waka Kotahi aims to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads.

Tapanui, SH90, background to this change

Over the last five years highway speeds on SH90 at the southern entrance to Tapanui have been a worry for local people and business owners, especially those living or operating adjacent to the highway. These concerns were shared by Clutha District Council and the Police, says Mr Harland.

Waka Kotahi received 73 submissions on the proposal to extend the 50km/ hour speed limit on the Gore side of Tapanui.

Consultation and submissions

Our consultation summary and the submissions on the Tapanui speed change can be viewed, from today, Friday, 13 November, at www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/sh90-tapanui-permanent-speed-limit

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url