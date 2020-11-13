Press Release – Auckland Business Chamber

Following the Auckland COVID-19 Case announcement yesterday and government advice for staff in the CBD to work from home where possible, please see the available support for employers and their employees during this time.

The COVID-19 Leave Support Scheme is available for employers, including those self-employed, to help pay their employees who need to self-isolate and can’t work from home.

For more information on how to apply, please follow the link below.

https://www.workandincome.govt.nz/covid-19/leave-support-scheme/index.html

