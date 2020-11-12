Low Monthly Migration Since April 2020

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Migration has been at low levels since full border restrictions were introduced in late March, Stats NZ said today. Peoples ability to travel has been limited due to COVID-19 border and travel restrictions, along with capacity restrictions …

Migration has been at low levels since full border restrictions were introduced in late March, Stats NZ said today.

People’s ability to travel has been limited due to COVID-19 border and travel restrictions, along with capacity restrictions in managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

In the six months from April 2020 to September 2020, overall net migration was provisionally estimated at 2,500. This was made up of a net gain of 7,200 New Zealand citizens, and a net loss of 4,700 non-New Zealand citizens.

“The net gain of New Zealand citizens continues a reversal of the long-standing historical pattern where more New Zealand citizens depart than arrive,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release:

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url