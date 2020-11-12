Invivo Becomes First Winery In A Decade To Win At The TVNZ-New Zealand Marketing Awards

Press Release – Invivo Wines New Zealand

Innovative Kiwi wine company Invivo & Co. has become the first wine company in a decade to scoop two accolades at the prestigious TVNZ-New Zealand Marketing Awards 2020 that celebrate the successes of New Zealand marketing initiatives.

At an awards ceremony held in Auckland on Tuesday November 10, New Zealand Marketing Magazine, in partnership with the Marketing Association, presented awards in 28 categories across sector, excellence and individual divisions.

Invivo & Co took home the trophy for the launch of ‘Invivo X, Sarah Jessica Parker’ in the ‘Fast Moving Consumer Goods’ category, also scooping up the Excellence trophy for ‘Best Emerging Business/New Brand.’

Invivo Co-founder Tim Lightbourne says of the win, “We are ecstatic to win two trophies at the TVNZ Marketing Awards and be recognised for all the hard work that went into launching the brand with Sarah Jessica Parker. This huge win means a lot to the team – from our winemakers to the marketing crew. In the first month alone, we launched in five countries simultaneously! There were media interviews, launch events, digital campaigns and point-of-sale to organise and roll out – it was a real team effort, done in conjunction with our distributors and agency partners around the world.”

Invivo X, SJP Sauvignon Blanc from Marlborough, New Zealand, which launched to queues in Madison Ave in New York in September 2019, has received an incredible six gold medals in international wine competitions and 3 x 90+ ratings. Sarah Jessica Parker has been involved in the process, from blending the wine, to designing the label and merchandise, and even sitting on the board of the company. With thousands of alcohol brands launching each year, the Invivo X, SJP launch won the top spot, showing the success and long-term appetite for Sarah Jessica’s wine collaboration, particularly cutting through the growing number of celebrity endorsements.

The TVNZ-Marketing Awards judging panel comments on the Best Emerging Business/New Brand win: “Invivo has made a significant entry to international markets with its latest collaboration project. Whilst incorporating celebrity endorsements can be an easy way to market, Invivo has created a full partnership with SJP to create true product ownership by SJP. Looking to create a premium entry to those competitive markets they incorporated SJP through the process from creating the Wine, tasting profile development, branding and labelling, and has created not only an authentic endorsement, but true celebrity and follower engagement. This is a leading example of endorsement and social marketing.”

On the Fast Moving Consumer Goods win, they added “Invivo X SJP is a classic New Zealand ‘taking on the world’ success story. With true Kiwi ingenuity, Invivo delivered outstanding results with a bold, effective marketing strategy. In a highly competitive market with New Zealand wines battling for presence, not only did Invivo generate a strong position they generated a price premium for New Zealand wines which has a halo for other New Zealand wines in the USA.”

The Sauvignon Blanc has now sold more than 500,000 bottles worldwide in 12 months and can be found in the US, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, New Zealand, Taiwan, Greece, Ukraine, Cyprus, Japan and France, and is set to launch in Australia this year. Since the launch in 2019, Invivo X, SJP has added a 2020 Rosé from the South of France and will be releasing the new 2020 vintage of the Sauvignon Blanc this November.

Invivo X SJP is available in Countdown, New World, Liquorland, SuperLiquor, Bottle O, Glengarry and more. For more information head to www.invivoxsjp.com.

