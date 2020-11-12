Advantage Delivers Remote IT Management From Mobile Devices To Companies With Small IT Teams Through Pulseway

Press Release – Advantage

Today companies with a small IT team need the ability to control their IT infrastructure with remote monitoring and management tools from a mobile device. With so many people working from home, including IT support staff, due to COVID19, and office space demands due to social distancing requirements, this is now becoming an imperative rather than a ‘nice to have’.

“Whilst the pandemic may have been the motivation for some of our clients to adopt this solution, it is by no means a temporary model,” said Advantage Managing Director, Brad Pearpoint. “Mobility is going to be part of the ‘new normal’ going forward and many companies are now engaging us to help them establish remote support capability. We do also offer a full 24/7/365 support model for those who prefer not to do it themselves.”

Pulseway has a wide range of features that enable the IT professional to connect to all monitored computers and control any remote or console session from a desktop or mobile device. These features include:

Deploy Microsoft and 3rd Party patches

Remotely control computers from anywhere, even via a mobile devices

In built scripts for auto-remedation with Batch, PowerShell, VBScript and Bash

Easy reporting including patch level, asset tracking and installed software.

Remote Management of Microsoft SQL, Azure, AWS, Active Directory, Vmware, Hyper-V and more

Advantage client, Timothy Hancock, Executive Manager – Administration, IT from Westforce Credit Union, says, “With Covid-19, Lockdowns, all our staff have been working remotely, for the first time in many cases. There were extra stresses on IT, not only to get up and running, but to support staff effectively. Pulseway heavily removed this stress due to the nature of its implementation. Being online, management of IT assets can be performed regardless of location.”

Hancock added that the Pulseway solution from Advantage provided Westforce IT staff with the same visibility as if all staff were on site, which in turn built up everyone’s confidence during a difficult time.

