Metro Changes Coming From Sunday 29 November

Metro passengers will see some timetable changes and different buses on some routes from the end of this month as new operator contracts begin.

New public transport operating contracts, announced in February, come into effect from Sunday 29 November, bringing with them a host of benefits including reducing public transport CO2 emissions with the introduction of 25 new electric vehicles and 39 new low-emission Euro 6 buses.

Buses may look different

The change in contracts sees many services change to a different operator, and Metro passengers should be aware that a different bus may be used on your route from 29 November.

If you are used to seeing a Red Bus branded vehicle on your route, it may now be a Go Bus branded vehicle instead, and vice versa. Your bus might also be in the new teal livery as it continues to roll out across the network.

Checking the destination screen on the bus is the best way to confirm it’s your service.

Timetables on some services will change on 29 November

Environment Canterbury senior manager public transport Stewart Gibbon says this is the second of three stages of timetable changes.

“We’ve phased the changes to reduce the impact on our customers,” says Gibbon.

“The majority of changes being made this month are necessary to implement the new operator contracts and to ensure compliance with changes to the Employment Relations Act.”

