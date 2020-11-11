CVC Aims To Raise $3.5 Million Through Crowdfunding To Fund World’s First Biobead Covid-19 Vaccine

Press Release – PledgeMe

A group of Kiwi vaccine experts are developing the world’s first biobead Covid-19 vaccine and want the New Zealand public to help fund it. The Covid-19 Vaccine Corporation (CVC) Limited is seeking up to $3.5 million in investment through their equity crowdfunding campaign ($2 million through the public, $1.5 million wholesale), launched at 9am this morning.

The biobead technology was developed at Massey University and Polybatics Ltd. in Palmerston North, New Zealand and is described by CVC Co-founder Dr. Robert Feldman as “a unique Kiwi technology”.

Dr Feldman, who is one of the country’s top vaccine experts, is joined by fellow co-founders Dr. Andy Herbet (vaccine expert), Tara Creaven-Capasso (quality and regulatory affairs in pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical sector) and Helen Teale (clinical trials manager).

“We hope New Zealanders will be willing to support and invest in what is a very Kiwi endeavour to make a difference in the fight against COVID-19.”

CVC has a long-term vision and aims to develop a vaccine that can reliably be used year after year. The company expects that the first wave of vaccines that become available may not be optimal.

“There seemed to be no logic in progressing a vaccine that was substantially a copy of what others were already doing. The biobead technology is a genuine new shot on goal.”

PledgeMe CEO, Dr. Claire McGowan, says “If this vaccine succeeds, CVC will have the opportunity to create a huge, global impact in the fight against this virus. We’re so excited that members of the New Zealand public can be a part of it through this equity crowdfunding campaign.”

Last month, CVC raised $3.3 million in a private investment round. The funding raised through their current equity crowdfunding campaign will be used for testing and further development of the vaccine until it’s ready for human trials.

CVC’s equity crowdfunding campaign launched on 11/11/20 at 9am NZDT. They are seeking to raise up to $3.5 million through their PledgeMe campaign (equity crowdfunding and wholesale). Shares are $0.80 each with a minimum investment of $500.

You can find the campaign and information memorandum here: https://pledgeme.co.nz/investments/428

