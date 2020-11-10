NZ Property Investor Summit: 21st November 2020

Press Release – House Flipping NZ

Tom Faye the founder of 90 Day House Flipping has announced the virtual, NZ Property Investor Summit, the first ever to be live streamed on Facebook within the confines of our homes, cars or at the beach.

Unlike traditional lawyer/ mortgage broker/ accountant presentations this presentation will be set interview style with Tom firstly interviewing a number of investors that he is aware of that have made unusual amounts of money in property over the last 6 to 24 months, (COVID included), typically via non traditional methods, before a more in-depth learning experience hosted by Tom that will take you through what is possible by investing in property today.

Join what is to be a great opportunity to learn in your own environment, ask questions and ideally learn how people are succeeding money in an overheated property market.

Key Topics To Be Discussed:

$200,000 equity from a relocatable house on a section valued at $50,000!

How a student achieved a $60,000 gain on their first flip during lockdown

What alternative property investing strategies are there?

How to make money in an over heated market

Much more!

To attend just join the free Facebook Group: Property Investor Chat Group NZ 2.0

Or direct any questions you have ahead of the event to Tom Faye

More About The Host

Tom Faye founded House Flipping NZ, a property investment and education business based in Auckland, New Zealand. The business provides solutions to the marketplace such as educating investors on how to find their own properties and then buy, renovate, revalue or develop off market properties; giving sellers the benefit of quick sales cycles without the hassle of expensive and sometimes excessive marketing campaigns.

