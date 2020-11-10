Napier Flooding A Mixed Bag Of Claims – AA Insurance

Press Release – AA Insurance

Auckland, 10 November 2020 Flooding in Napier from Mondays deluge is keeping AA Insurances claims team busy with a wide range of home, contents and car claims. Claims include damage caused by landslides and extensive flooding with water throughout …

Auckland, 10 November 2020 – Flooding in Napier from Monday’s deluge is keeping AA Insurance’s claims team busy with a wide range of home, contents and car claims.

Claims include damage caused by landslides and extensive flooding with water throughout the home, to leaky roofs and wet walls and carpeting.

“Our teams have handled over 100 property and 50 motor claims, with numbers still climbing,” says Simon Hobbs, GM for Claims for AA Insurance. “Although we won’t know the extent of the damage for some time, we expect to be busy for the next few weeks, especially with the number of extensive claims coming through.”

One customer returned home to find part of their property had been torn off in a landslide. As the rear of the house had slid down a hill, it is now unliveable and not safe to enter.

Water from severe flooding has entered another customer’s home, rising to 150mm up walls through the entire house. The sleep-out is also flooded and at the time of their call to our claims centre, there was still 600mm water in the driveway.

Other customers are experiencing different degrees of flooding in and under homes and yards, with many now in temporary accommodation. This morning, one customer noticed water dripping down the living room wall, after the heavy rain and wind in the area last night loosened a roof tile.

“Safety is our number one priority for customers, their families and pets. We want to hear from those who can’t stay in their homes and need our help, or who require urgent repairs to their homes to keep them watertight and warm,” says Simon. “We’re also keen to hear from customers who’ve had to evacuate their properties and don’t know yet when they will be allowed to return and assess the damage.”

“There’s no rush to make a claim, but the sooner you can, the sooner we can help. Our team is ready to talk to customers with any flooding-related claims and get things sorted quickly – including temporary accommodation for both you and your pets should you need it.”

If your home floods, AA Insurance advises its customers to:

Make sure you, your family and pets are safe and in a dry area

Do not attempt to inspect or repair any damage until it is safe to do so

If the floors are wet, lift your furniture off the floor to prevent staining

Keep your damaged items if it is safe to do so, or take photos – this is useful to confirm what needs replacing

If your vehicle has been damaged or suffered flooding it may be unsafe to drive

AA Insurance customers should call us as soon as you can on 0800 500 216 to report any damage to your property, especially if you need emergency repairs.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url