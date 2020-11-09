Good And Bad News With New Airport Flyer

Press Release – Chris Bishop

National List MP based in Hutt South Chris Bishop has welcomed today’s announcement from Wellington International Airport that the Airport Flyer bus service will return, with local provider Tranzit Coachlines contracted to provide the new service.

“While I was MP for Hutt South I fought hard to save the Airport Flyer in 2018 and have since spent the last two years advocating for the service to be improved, with bus times back on the real time information boards, and with Snapper accepted on the bus.

“There’s good and bad news for the Hutt from today’s announcement.

“The good news is that the service will be a regular 7 days a week service, with Snapper accepted and the bus times back on the Metlink real time boards. This is welcome progress.

“It’s also exciting that the buses will be electric in the future.

“However Hutt residents will be disappointed that there is no immediate resumption of the service to and from the Hutt, with the new service just running from the Wellington train station to the airport.

“It’s encouraging that the airport and Tranzit have an open mind about future extensions of the service and I will be talking to them in coming weeks about how we can make this happen.

“On behalf of the Hutt I will keep fighting hard for a direct Hutt to Airport bus service.”

