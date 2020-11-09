Feedback Sought On Proposed Speed Limit Changes In Auckland’s West And North

Press Release – Auckland Transport

Auckland Transport (AT) is asking for feedback on a proposal to change the speed limits of 26 roads in the west and north of Auckland – as part of an amendment to the Speed Limits Bylaw 2019.

From today, AT will seek feedback on its proposal to set new permanent speed limits on roads in Swanson, Massey, Warkworth, Matakana and Tāwharanui Peninsula.

AT’s Network Management Group Manager, Randhir Karma, says the proposed new limits will support travel speeds that are safe and appropriate for the function, design and use of the roads.

“Many of these roads are narrow without any road markings, windy, hilly and in some cases unsealed. Motorists are already travelling at speeds well below the current limits on these roads due to the driving conditions. So, it’s about setting speed limits that are appropriate for the conditions,” says Mr Karma.

The proposal comes on the heels of the Speeds Limits Bylaw 2019, passed by the AT Board last year, which saw new permanent speed limits come into force on a number of roads around Auckland on 30 June this year.

Rodney Local Board Chair Phelan Pirrie says speed limit changes on these roads are much needed.

“We’ve known for a long time that Rodney has some of the highest numbers of crashes in the country but these aren’t just numbers – they are mums, dads, kids, people simply going about their lives. There is no acceptable level of deaths or serious injuries on our roads, we should do everything we can to make our roads safer,” says Mr Pirrie.

Waitākere Ranges Local Board Chair Greg Presland says this is an issue that many are concerned about.

“The geography of the Ranges means that there are many roads that can be dangerous when driven at speed. We need appropriate speed limits for the types of roads in the ranges. I’m pleased that the public will now be able to have their say on this important issue,” says Mr Presland.

Henderson-Massey Local Board Chair Chris Carter says improving road safety is crucial.

“One life lost on our roads is too many, and one of the significant factors when dealing with serious road incidents is speed. Slower speeds save lives and we are pleased that action is being proposed to make the roads safer,” says Mr Carter.

If the proposed changes go ahead, they will come into effect within the next year. Feedback is open until 17 January 2021.

For more information and to provide feedback, please go to: AT.govt.nz/haveyoursay

