Metlifecare To Return Government Wage Subsidy

Metlifecare’s new Board of Directors has today determined to pay back the $6.8 million wage subsidy received from the Government in April this year.

Metlifecare Chairperson Paul McClintock said, “the whole Metlifecare team has done an extraordinary job in managing the COVID-19 crisis and should be commended for their efforts. Metlifecare maintained its high standards of care for residents whilst also supporting the safety and health of its staff throughout this challenging period. While COVID-19 has created significant and lasting economic uncertainty globally and in New Zealand, and Metlifecare did qualify for the scheme, EQT and the Board has now determined that repaying the wage subsidy is the right thing to do.”

EQT representative Ken Wong said, “EQT is very conscious this scheme was put in place by the Government to support vulnerable businesses through a period of unprecedented uncertainty. Given the valuable work undertaken by all Metlifecare staff through the COVID crisis and the essential nature of all Metlifecare employees, EQT believes that it is in the spirit of the scheme to return the subsidy.”

