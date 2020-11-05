This Side Up: IAB Awards Finalist In Two Categories

Press Release – This Side Up

This Side Up is into the finals again at the IAB Awards in 2020, this time with Kaitlin Moeller as a Finalist in Senior Ad Operations Excellence, and for client Kings Plant Barn with Best Campaign on a Budget.

“These finalist positions speak to the talent in the agency” says Steve Crowe, This Side Up Managing Director, “and how we continue to punch above our weight against much bigger competition.”

Crowe says the context of 2020 makes the finalist nominations just that little bit more satisfying.

“This is going to go down as one of the more challenging years we’ve been in business, and not just in our industry,” Crowe says. “It’s been incredibly tough for a lot of our clients, too. I’ve always seen these nominations as being a kind of recognition of them, as well.”

Crowe says the agency has rebounded from the March lockdown and is looking forward to 2021. “Like a lot of businesses, things were pretty tough around May / June. But we’re still here, and now we’re growing again. We’ve got a few really special projects in the pipeline that I think are going to take the industry by surprise.”

Among them will be an increased business focus on ecommerce specialisation, “Something Kaitlin’s now very experienced with, and one of the reasons she’s a finalist this year.”

Crowe says This Side Up would also like to thank the judges, and looks forward to rubbing shoulders with the rest of the industry on Award show night, November 12th.

