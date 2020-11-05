Auckland To Score Top Summer Holiday Deals

Press Release – ATEED

Aucklanders will be the first to get a glimpse of some of New Zealand’s newest tourism attractions at the Discover Auckland Travel Expo next week.

The All Blacks Experience, and Weta Workshop Unleashed, are just two of 70 Auckland-wide exhibitors that will showcase a string of experiences for locals and visitors to enjoy across the region during the upcoming summer.

Delivered by Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED), this one-day event on Saturday, 14 November at Shed 10 on Auckland’s Queens Wharf will also offer unmissable deals for everyone – from ‘staycations’ to leaping off the Auckland Harbour Bridge and America’s Cup sailing experiences.

ATEED General Manager Destination Steve Armitage says the expo is part of the work being undertaken to support the region’s tourism businesses and get the economy moving again.

“The expo is designed to offer operators the chance to get in front of residents and visitors and remind us of the amazing experiences we can have in our own backyard,” Steve Armitage says.

“We encourage Aucklanders to spend part of their summer holiday at home and support our local businesses who have been doing it tough this year.

“It’s estimated that Aucklanders spend $4 billion on domestic tourism outside their region, and we encourage them to learn about the great options we have in Tāmaki Makaurau and spend some of that money here. At the same time, we invite the rest of New Zealand to visit Auckland and experience something new,” Steve Armitage says.

ATEED’s Major and Business events teams will have a presence too, along with a showcase of the inaugural Summernova Festival.

The expo is free for the public and open from 10am to 5pm. For a list of the exhibitors, please visit https://www.aucklandnz.com/travel-expo

The event will be delivered in line with government health guidelines applicable at the time.

VIDEO: A 30-second video of the All Blacks Experience is available to download from here. A 45-second version is on YouTube.

