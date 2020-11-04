Metlink Is Running Free Fares For Round The Bays

Press Release – Greater Wellington Regional Council

To keep carbon emissions low and morale high, Metlink is providing free transport across its whole network (bus, ferry and rail) in the Greater Wellington region on 21 February 2021 for Round the Bays participants and volunteers.

If everyone travelled by public transport for Round the Bays, we would generate nine times less carbon than if we all took our own cars, says Scott Gallacher, general manager of Metlink.

“Providing free rides on the event day is our way of supporting physical activity, health and well-being, and easy environmental choices.”

Round the Bays is the third largest event of its kind in New Zealand and largest in lower North Island.

“With an anticipated 13,000-14,500 people taking part, event goers and volunteers can make huge carbon reductions if they choose to ride for free with Metlink to and from Round the Bays.

“All you have to do is show your racing bib to our frontline staff, and they will welcome you on our services with no charge,” adds Mr Gallacher.

The family-friendly event is inclusive of income, age, ability and takes place on Sunday 21 February. The race course begins at Frank Kitts park and ends at Kilbirnie park, where participants will be treated to a festival with live music and fun activities.

Greater Wellington Transport Committee Chair Roger Blakeley says, “We are really looking forward to seeing race finishers and whānau at the festival where we’ll be hosting a Metlink tent.

“We’re also encouraging people across the region to make the most of public transport on this day. Opting to take a bus, ferry or train over driving a car is a simple and effective way we can all cut down on our carbon emissions, both at Round the Bays and every day.”

Round the Bays early registration opens on 5 November, for more information visit: www.wellingtonroundthebays.co.nz

