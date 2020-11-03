Schneider Electric Promotes Adrian Duque And Liam VinkTo Global And National Business Development Roles

Press Release – Schneider Electric

Global energy and automation digital solutions provider Schneider Electric is promoting two key senior staff in the eMobility and connected solutions branches of the business. Adrian Duque is assuming the role of Asia Pacific Business Development Manager …

Global energy and automation digital solutions provider Schneider Electric is promoting two key senior staff in the eMobility and connected solutions branches of the business. Adrian Duque is assuming the role of Asia Pacific Business Development Manager – eMobility with the intention to move to Singapore, while Liam Vink is stepping into the role of National Business Development Manager – Connected Solutions and eMobility for New Zealand.

Mr Duque has been with Schneider Electric for 16 years, initially in the Philippines and then, since 2009, in Auckland-based roles with a focus on leadership in energy efficiency, power solutions and electric vehicle technology. He has a Bachelor of Science in electronics and communications engineering from the University of Santo Tomas.

Mr Duque is also joining the global management team for the eMobility line of the business, and says the new role places him in a group of seven regional managers across the globe. “It is business development on a much wider scale – I will look after the national business development managers in each country in the Asia Pacific region, and develop major projects and partnerships.

“Different countries have different levels of maturity in eMobilty, and at present I am concentrating on the most mature ones in our region – currently New Zealand, Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore – as we bring other countries towards maturity.”

Mr Vink joined Schneider Electric in 2016 and was appointed as National Business Manager – Connected Solutions in 2019, focusing on CBUS lighting and room control, building automation, electric vehicle charging, and power management.

He previously served as a Key Account Manager for the company, working with electrical consulting firms and architects in Auckland and Waikato. Mr Vink has a Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) and is a Member of Engineering NZ/IPENZ.

Adding eMobility to his National BDM role means Mr Vink’s responsibilities now include electric vehicle hardware and solutions, home automation and commercial building automation. He says, “I am looking after our partners in the fleet vehicle market, along with those dedicated to selling EV solutions, payment and charging systems, scoping and installation, with Schneider providing the hardware. I am also increasing visibility of our business at common points of sale for mutual contractors and wholesalers.

“All the evidence we are seeing, as well as feedback from partners and clients, tells us the next five years will bring the most rapid growth in the EV market. We are reaching that stage where there is a great combination of activity – better uptake residentially, public projects are taking off, the Government has committed to 100% renewable energy by 2030, and the Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund continues to offer up to $6.5 million a year to projects that will accelerate the uptake of EVs and other low-emission vehicles.

“Schneider is one of the longest serving in the market for EV chargers and we are now seeing intense growth, with cut-through across the market – our clients range from vehicle dealerships to Government agencies, so there is a strong critical mass of engagement with EVs at a time when the technology and services have never been better.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url