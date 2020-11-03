Advisers Raise $12.5k For Fiordland Conservation Trust’s Kids Restore The Kepler

Press Release – Fidelity Life

Financial advisers from across the country have raised more than $12,000 to help protect and restore Fiordland’s unique and beautiful environment.

At a charity dinner held by New Zealand’s largest locally-owned life insurer Fidelity Life, items primarily donated by tourism operators in the Queenstown and Fiordland areas were auctioned off to generous attendees, including 30 financial advisers and Fidelity Life employees. A total of $12,550 was raised for the Kids Restore the Kepler initiative run by Fiordland Conservation Trust.

Kids Restore the Kepler is an award-winning project which engages schools, community, contractors and the Department of Conservation in active stewardship of the Kepler Peninsula in Fiordland National Park. Combining conservation and education, the project mobilises local learning centres, businesses, council and community volunteers to help control pests and protect endangered native species.

Presenting the cheque, Fidelity Life joint acting CEO, Adrian Riminton, said: “We wish you all the best with the great work you are doing in the area of education, conservation and environmental awareness with the young people who live in this incredible part of New Zealand.”

Fiordland Conservation Trust Chair, Murray Willans was thrilled to receive the donation, recognising what the injection of funds would enable for the charity.

“It was absolutely amazing to raise $12,550 for Kids Restore the Kepler. The funds will certainly give Kids Restore the Kepler and the local schools a real boost at a time when it is needed most.”

About Fidelity Life

