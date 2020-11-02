JCDecaux Exclusive Digital Outdoor Billboards Supplier For Emirates Team New Zealand

Press Release – Emirates Team New Zealand

It’s the race that stops the nation and JCDecaux is backing Emirates Team New Zealand all the way as the Kiwi crew looks to defend its title in the highly anticipated 36th America’s Cup Presented by Prada to be held in Auckland.

Emirates Team New Zealand has selected leading Out-of-Home advertising company JCDecaux as the exclusive supplier of digital outdoor advertising billboards for the 2020/21 summer of sailing, including the America’s Cup Match.

The 36th America’s Cup Presented by Prada, to be held in Auckland from 6-21 March 2021, is the pinnacle of world yacht racing and is set to be hotly contested by defending champions Emirates Team New Zealand on their home waters next year. The race is expected to be one of the biggest sporting events of the summer, attracting a huge number of spectators to Viaduct Harbour from Auckland and beyond.

JCDecaux has thrown its support behind Emirates Team New Zealand with a large-scale, nationwide Out-of-Home campaign designed to build awareness and excitement around the team and its America’s Cup defence and keep audiences up-to-date with engaging content as the Kiwis look to defend their hard-fought 2017 title.

The campaign will feature on a selection of JCDecaux’s most prominent and impactful Digital Large Format touchpoints in proximity to the team headquarters at Viaduct Harbour, as well as key locations in entertainment hotspots and airports across Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch, and Dunedin.

JCDecaux New Zealand Country Head, Mike Watkins, said: “The America’s Cup is a real win for Auckland and each race contested by Emirates Team New Zealand is sure to stop the nation. Kiwis are almost as passionate about sailing as they are about our beloved All Blacks, so the summer sailing events are expected to generate a huge level of excitement across New Zealand.

“The partnership with Emirates Team New Zealand will allow us to showcase the team in a really engaging way to help build excitement while people are out and about. Out-of-Home has the unique ability to keep everyone connected to the team and foster a sense of unity, community and comradery.”

Emirates Team New Zealand CEO, Grant Dalton, said: “Partnering with JCDecaux is a great opportunity to extend the presence of the base beyond the Viaduct and into Auckland and around the country. We have some exciting plans for these billboards and can’t wait till racing starts to show off what we have planned with JCDecaux.”

