Hospitality NZ Is Pleased That The Important Tourism Portfolio Stays With A Senior Minister.

“Hospitality New Zealand welcomes incoming Minister Nash to its tourism portfolio and looks forward to working closely with him including elevating the value of the hospitality industry within the visitor economy.” Hospitality New Zealand’s Chief Executive, Julie White says.

“Pre COVID, the hospitality industry generated $11billion and employed 170,000. The Hospitality industry has been one of the first and hardest hit by COVID and with the experience of Minister Nash we need to work together to co-design a stronger and more sustainable industry post COVID. White says.

“Hospitality New Zealand is also pleased that Peeni Hanare has retained the role of Associate Minister of Tourism. Tourism is the biggest engine of growth in the economy, the road to recovery post COVID will require an all hands-on approach, his support to the Minister of Tourism will be important” White says.

