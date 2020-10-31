Research IP Announces Andy Mahony Joins The Research IP Team As Investment Consultant

Press Release – Research IP

Research IP Pty Ltd a leading provider of investment research, tools and technology, is pleased to announce that Andy Mahony has joined the Research IP team as Investment Consultant. This is aligned with the continued strategic rollout of services in the New Zealand and Australian markets.

Research IP Managing Director, Darren Howlin said “Research IP is extremely pleased to have someone of the calibre of Andy joining the team. Andy is a highly capable and respected financial services professional and brings a strong understanding of the New Zealand marketplace, which compliments the existing team based in Australia, Taiwan and the Philippines.”

Mahony said “I’m excited to be part of a team that’ll be at the forefront of a rapidly changing investment industry”. Mahony was previously a Senior Investment Analyst and Investment Consultant at Eriksens Global.

Research IP’s offering includes qualitative research reports and over 700 one-page fund snapshots which form the New Zealand investment universe and include a number of Australian Unit Trusts. Howlin said “Research IP will have a core offering that is freely available to financial advisers and direct investors. This will enable people to have access to key information, helping them to make important investment decisions. The only requirement to access the service is an email address.” Over the balance of 2020 and through 2021 Research IP will continue adding features to its research platform.

Howlin said “Financial advisers and fund managers can register for the service at www.Research-IP.com”.

Howlin said “Research IP is excited to continue its long-standing relationship with the New Zealand market and further enhance its offering and commitment over the next year. With Andy on board we are confident that we can further strengthen our relationships in New Zealand and deliver better outcomes for investors and their advisers”.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url