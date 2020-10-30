Plexure Named In 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant For Mobile Marketing Platforms

Press Release – Plexure

Plexure Group (NZX:PLX), a specialist mobile engagement platform provider is the only New Zealand company named in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms, positioned as the highest for ability to execute and furthest for completeness of vision in the Niche Players quadrant.

The October 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms includes 13 global platforms in widespread use today.

Plexure CEO Craig Herbison, said, “We are delighted to be positioned highest in the Niche Players quadrant in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms. As a New Zealand company to be named in the report, we think this assessment is testament to the innovation, quality and highly customisable nature of the solutions Plexure strives to continually deliver from our headquarters in Auckland. From our view, we enable our clients in 60 countries around the world to provide seamless, secure, one-to-one offers at-scale that drive consumers into physical stores and increase their spend once there.”



Plexure CEO Craig Herbison

“We believe Plexure’s Magic Quadrant placement affirms Plexure’s position as an expert and authority in mobile marketing and validates the company’s depth of expertise across technology, strategy and its people.”

The Gartner report also evaluated the platforms which “exploit a range of mobile-specific tactics, spanning mobile websites, mobile applications, messaging (including SMS messaging and native applications), push notifications (on mobile apps and off websites), location-triggered interactions and mobile wallet cards.”

Plexure provides personalised offers, loyalty and mobile order and payment solutions for 210 million registered users in 60 countries in 40 languages for clients in the QSR, grocery and rewards sectors.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url