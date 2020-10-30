Patio Heating – Electric Or Gas? How To Heat Outdoor Spaces Cheaply And Ethically

Press Release – Kelray Heating

This year has seen a surge of interest in outdoor heating solutions worldwide. While people have been spending more time at home due to the global pandemic, homeowners have opted to make improvements to their outdoor spaces.

Additionally, the hospitality sector has had indoor dining restricted and have looked to outdoor heating to make their bar or restaurant attractive to punters. In Germany, the government has even gone as far as to offer subsidies to business for the purchase of outdoor heaters. This has seen sales for outdoor heaters sour, with many products on ebay and Amazon selling out completely.

But not all outdoor heaters are created equal. While the initial cost of a small gas heat lamp may seem reasonable, the financial and environmental cost of running a gas heat lamp is significant. Gas-powered heaters contribute Co2 into the atmosphere, a fact which has seen them banned in multiple European countries.

“An 11kg gas bottle will contribute 32.23kg of Carbon Dioxide into the atmosphere.” Says Mensa Heating UK CEO, Irma Stevens.

Not only are gas heaters a poor choice for the environment, but they are also less energy-efficient than electric heaters. 40% of the heat from a gas heater goes straight up in the air, and when weather conditions are blustery, heated air is blown away in the breeze.

“Infrared heating is 89% more efficient and less polluting than gas”, says Stevens.

New Zealand based outdoor heating manufacturer, Kelray Heating, has noticed more consumers are noting environmental concerns in their purchasing decision. Kelray is New Zealand’s only local manufacturer of infrared outdoor heaters and supply to both businesses and homeowners.

“People are becoming increasingly aware of their carbon footprint”, observes Davis. “When we first started out, people were drawn to our product for its energy efficiency and durability”.

“Now we are seeing a much more eco-conscious consumer. Most kiwis will be put off by products that they know are harmful to the environment”.

While New Zealand hasn’t gone as far to ban gas heating completely, Davis believes this is a strong possibility in the future. Kelray Heating ships their products throughout New Zealand and supplies to businesses in the country’s major centres such as Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington.

