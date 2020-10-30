OceanaGold Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial And Operational Results

Press Release – OceanaGold

(MELBOURNE) OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the “Company”) reported its financial and operational results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Details of the consolidated financial statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) are available on the Company’s website at www.oceanagold.com.

Highlights

Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (“TRIFR”) of 2.9 per million hours worked compared to 2.7 per million hours worked at the end of the second quarter of 2020.

Year-to-date (“YTD”) 2020 consolidated production of 202,521 ounces of gold at All-In Sustaining Costs (“AISC”) of $1,367 per ounce on sales of 214,133 ounces of gold.

Consolidated third quarter gold production of 63,136 ounces at AISC of $1,695 per ounce on sales of 60,790 ounces of gold.

YTD revenue of $331.9 million with Earnings before Interest, Depreciation and Amortisation (“EBITDA”) of $68.3 million; third quarter revenue of $97.9 million with EBITDA of $13.5 million.

YTD net loss of $154.2 million including a net loss of $96.8 million in the third quarter which reflected an impairment charge of $80 million in relation to Didipio.

Cash balance and total immediately available liquidity of $127.0 million; net debt of $187.0 million as of September 30, 2020.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company completed a bought deal offering in which 81.6 million common shares were issued for total net proceeds of $122.4 million; proceeds will be used to advance the Company’s significant pipeline of organic growth opportunities.

Advanced Martha Underground development at Waihi with 2,240 metres completed in the third quarter and 5,095 metres YTD; the project remains on-track for first production in the second quarter of 2021.

Company expects to achieve the low-end of full year 2020 production guidance of 295,000 to 345,000 consolidated ounces at AISC of $1,150 to $1,250 per ounce sold.

