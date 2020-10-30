Home Transfers Rebound In September Quarter

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Over 41,000 homes were transferred during the September 2020 quarter, the highest quarterly number in four years, Stats NZ said today. The number of home transfers rose 14 percent in the September 2020 quarter compared with the same period in 2019, …

The number of home transfers rose 14 percent in the September 2020 quarter compared with the same period in 2019, recovering from the series low of 26,265 in the June 2020 quarter.

“Despite the sharp drop in the June quarter, on an annual basis property transfers are almost back to levels seen a year ago,” acting property statistics manager Bryan Downes said.

