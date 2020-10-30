Footpath And Traffic Lane Closed For Safety At City Demolition Site

Press Release – NZ Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that the footpath and traffic lane closure beside a building demolition site on Beach Road in the central city will continue as required for at least another week and a half.

Four buildings owned by Waka Kotahi are being demolished beside a major city intersection crossed by State Highway 16, which links the port to Auckland’s motorway network.

Demolition of the mainly two-storey buildings began in August and the footpath and left lane closures on Beach Road are for safety reasons while the building facades close to the road are removed.

The closures are expected to be in place until Wednesday, 11 November.

The site was purchased in 2002 for a future transport project planned to start in 2028 to improve access between the port and the motorway system. The buildings have been vacant since May 2018.

Waka Kotahi apologises for any disruption and inconvenience during demolition and thanks motorists and pedestrians for their understanding.

