Property Brokers Is Excited To Welcome New Plymouth Into The Family

New Plymouth will soon see the punchy Property Brokers branding and friendly local faces out in the community.

Affectionately referred to as the real estate company with a provincial heart, Property Brokers has for over three decades, been contributing to the prosperity and wellbeing of the provincial communities that they call home. And now, Property Brokers is excited to extend it’s already impressive footprint by opening a branch in New Plymouth too.

“The Property Brokers name is tantamount to the hard-working, pioneering and innovative spirit of New Zealand,” says Guy Mordaunt, Property Brokers’ Managing Director. Continuing, “We are thrilled to be expanding into the Taranaki region. We’re looking forward to delivering locals with the exceptional real estate services that we’re renowned for providing.

“Property Brokers Regional Director, Paul Roache, says that he is particularly delighted with the decision of almost all of the former TSB Realty team to join Property Brokers. “As soon as we met them, we could see what a great team they were, that they enjoyed working together and were a perfect fit with the Property Brokers family culture.”

The announcement of the New Plymouth office further broadens Property Brokers’ footprint and scale, adding more resources, and resulting in improved service for customers.

With over 75 locations across the length and breadth of New Zealand, Property Brokers’ team of over 800 strong has proudly delivered exceptional real estate services to the regions for more than 30 years, thriving in places where relationships and trust count for everything, and a deal is done on a handshake.

