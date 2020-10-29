Nearly 1,000 More Big Businesses Now Than Two Decades Ago – Media Release

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

There are now 2,690 big businesses in New Zealand employing more than 100 staff – nearly 1,000 or 58 percent more than 20 years ago, Stats NZ said today.

Over the 20 years to February 2020, the total number of enterprises in New Zealand increased by 49 percent to 557,680.

“At February 2020, the businesses with more than 100 employees engaged a total of 1,127,300 people or 48 percent of all employees,” business register manager Stuart Pitts said.

