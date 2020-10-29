Kāpiti Chamber Elects New Board, And Co-Chairs For 2021

Press Release – Kapiti Coast Chamber Of Commerce

The Kāpiti Chamber has elected a new board for 2021 with Co-Chairs Monique Leith and Jacinda Thorn sharing leadership of the Chamber as it looks to grow and continue support for local business through Covid-19.



Monique Leith has been a Chamber Board member for the past year. She is a Consultant Resource Management Planner and a full member of the NZ Planning Institute. She co-founded Leith Consulting in 2019 driven by her passion to support people and organisations who invest in the future of local communities. Since this time, the Leith Consulting team has grown to 10.

Monique has a proven track record in guiding complex and large-scale land development projects through resource management processes. She is also hearing impaired, which she says gives her a different worldview and perspective.

“I can see things through a different lens. When analysing something I’ll often ask, what’s the disability view on this, have we gotten that view? As communities and organisations increasingly celebrate inclusion and diversity, I look forward to sharing this lens with our Chamber community and seeing where our work in this space ends up.

“COVID-19 taught every single one of us how to do things in a different way, with most of us vowing to keep doing things differently. I look forward to helping create a Chamber community that is excited to support, connect with, and learn from each other,” says Monique Leith.

Jacinda Thorn says it is a privilege to lead the new Chamber with Monique. Other new Elected Board Members include:

Sam Pritchard, Deputy Chair

Lisa-Jean Foote, Treasurer

Sylvia Kavanagh, Secretary

The Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce exists to advance the economy by creating wealth and employment and solve local business issues by providing a collective voice for business in Kāpiti. Over 300 members in Kāpiti belong to the Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce to stay connected, network and gain knowledge and support from our local membership.

