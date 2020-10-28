Next Career Move Focus Of Workshop Series

Press Release – Ministry of Social Development

A series of workshops that will help people get their careers on track will kick off in November at the Tai Tokerau Skills Centre + Te Rua o Pūkenga, in Whangārei.

‘Your Next Job’ is a series of quickfire workshops spanning specific areas that are vital to making important career decisions. The workshops range from financial wellbeing and staying resilient while looking for work, to what to consider when starting your own business.

The workshops, hosted by careers practitioner, Pat Cody, have been designed to support people who have lost their job, or are returning from overseas as a result of COVID.

“It will help those who are well advanced in their career but new to looking for work; and recent graduates,” says Cody.

“How you take advantage of these workshops really depends on where you are in your career journey.”

MSD Regional Commissioner, Eru Lyndon, says the workshops have come at the right time, given the number of employment opportunities there are in the region.

“Making the best of those opportunities is critical as we come out of COVID and work towards economic recovery,” he says.

“’Your Next Job’ will make a valuable contribution to the job of matching skills and experience needed for our post-COVID recovery with sustainable work opportunities for Northlanders.”

Whangārei Mayor, Sheryl Mai, says that tailoring the workshops around the needs of the individual is essential to attracting and retaining valuable skills and experience in the North.

“We know that getting into the job market can be daunting, especially for those returning to their career after a break, or employees who may have been in their current role for some years.

“A refresher on how to market yourself or working out whether you want to be your own boss, is just the type of support many individuals will need,” she says.

Whangārei Mayor, Sheryl Mai and Pat Cody at the Tai Tokerau Skills Centre + Te Rua o Pūkenga, in Whangārei.

The first series of workshops will run from Tuesday 3 November to Friday 11 December with a second series slated for early February 2021.

Based on their needs, people can sign up for the full suite or cherry-pick from any one of seven themed workshops. The workshops are free, but registration is required. To register visit www.northchamber.co.nz/events<http://www.northchamber.co.nz/events>

‘Your Next Job’ is supported by the Ministry of Social Development in partnership with NorthTec, NorthChamber, People Potential and Work Ready Employment Solutions.

Notes to editors:

Your Next Job offers a range of themed workshops every week across November and into December:

Financial Wellbeing (Tuesdays 9.30am-11.00am)

Know yourself (Tuesdays 11.00am-12.30pm)

Opportunities (Tuesdays 1.30pm-3.00pm)

Marketing self (Wednesdays 9.30am – 11.00am)

Taking Action (Wednesdays 11.00am – 12.30pm)

Job Hunting Resilience (Wednesdays 1.30pm-3.00pm)

Self-Employment (Fridays 9.30am-11.00am)

Tai Tokerau Skills Centre + Te Rua o Pūkenga<https://www.skillscentre.nz/>, 38 Bank Street, Whangārei

Established in response to the economic impact of COVID-19, the centre is designed to assist people looking for work.

Clients can complete a comprehensive skills assessment at the centre which determines whether individuals are ready for employment or need to upskill or retrain for work in a different industry.

The centre is a partnership between NorthTec, Work Ready and People Potential and is supported by the Ministry of Social Development (MSD).

Pat Cody

Pat is passionate about career development for all Northlanders. He has over 20 years’ experience in career development across the education, tertiary education and business sectors, and is a skilled facilitator and contributor to industry best practice.

Pat is a professional member of the Career Development Association of New Zealand (CDANZ).

