Go With Tourism Launches ‘World Of Tourism’ Career Tool

Go with Tourism – a government-funded initiative developed to build New Zealand’s tourism workforce – has today launched World of Tourism, a new web tool which enables the user to easily explore the endless career pathways that are available in tourism and hospitality.

World of Tourism provides accurate information on what job progression in tourism may look like, what skills you need to move on to each step of the career ladder, and at which points transferable skills earned can move you sideways onto a completely new career path.

To understand how a career pathway could look, users of the site simply click onto either an entry-level role to see which jobs follow, or a senior-management role to discover the steps taken to get to that position.

While accessible to all, World of Tourism is mostly targeted towards educators and students.

“Too many people believe outdated myths and stereotypes about tourism and unfortunately this influences the study and career choices of our rangatahi,” says Matt Stenton, Programme Director for Go with Tourism.

“Students need more opportunities to view tourism as a viable career pathway. Until the current secondary school tourism curriculum can be converted into an achievement-standard subject – which is more reflective of the industry’s importance in New Zealand – we need initiatives such as our Education Programme and World of Tourism to offset the skills shortage the industry faces once the borders open.”

Prior to COVID-19, 40,000 new workers were needed in the tourism industry by 2025 to keep up with international visitor demand. This is despite the industry being New Zealand’s biggest export earner prior and one of the largest economic sectors worldwide.

World of Tourism will be a valuable component of Go with Tourism’s Education Programme in New Zealand secondary schools and travelling careers expos to encourage students to consider a career in tourism.

There are currently more than 100 roles featured on World of Tourism, which highlight the wide range of roles available in the industry – from frontline customer service work to the behind-the-scenes management roles such as human resources, marketing and finance. The site will continuously be added to as Go with Tourism receives new information on roles, or when new roles are created.

“We hope to gain the interest and support of every tourism and hospitality business in New Zealand to provide us with the information we need to keep building this tool,” says Stenton. “Any feedback from industry will be warmly welcomed.”

To explore World of Tourism further, please visit gowithtourism.co.nz/world-of-tourism

Video caption: Go with Tourism has launched World of Tourism to provide Kiwis with accurate information on careers in the tourism industry.

to provide Kiwis with accurate information on careers in the tourism industry. More information on World of Tourism will be released at 5.30PM during this afternoon’s episode of The Itinerary , via Go with Tourism social channels.

will be released at 5.30PM during this afternoon’s episode of , via Go with Tourism social channels. To pull together all the information used on World of Tourism , Go with Tourism worked with many businesses and professionals in the industry, and researched existing career sites.

, Go with Tourism worked with many businesses and professionals in the industry, and researched existing career sites. Go with Tourism’s Education Programme was launched in term 3 of the 2020 school year, which involves regional coordinators bringing specially curated lessons to secondary schools

Go with Tourism launched in Auckland in April 2019, spearheaded by Auckland Tourism, Events & Economic Development (ATEED). In August 2019, it was announced that Go with Tourism would receive $5.2m of the government’s International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy across a three-year period to enhance the programme and expand it nationwide.

Go with Tourism was originally developed following a nationwide research project led by ATEED and Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) was commissioned in 2018 to discover what New Zealanders, particularly young people, think about working in tourism. The resulting report, Tourism Youth Perceptions, found that there is stigma associated with the industry.

