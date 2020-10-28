Function Meets Production On High Quality Te Aroha Dairy

Press Release – Bayleys Realty Group

A high quality, high producing dairy farm in the prime grass growing district of Springdale near Te Aroha offers a valuable step up for farmers seeking scale in a quality location.



The 211ha “Riverlands” property on Eastport Road is on the market for the first time in 15 years, and is a testimony to the care and investment made by its current owner to push along the farm’s productivity says Bayleys Waikato agent Mike Fraser-Jones.



Running on a relatively intensive management system including about 20 hectares of maize a year as supplement, the 700-cow operation has enjoyed a peak production of 300,000kg milk solids in the 2018-19 season. Typically it averages 274,000kg milk solids a year, or 1300kg milk solids a hectare.

Interested parties also have the opportunity to purchase the property’s high-quality dairy herd, one of the first in the country to be regularly DNA certified, ensuring a high standard of record keeping and ancestral accuracy.



Mike Fraser-Jones said the property is best described as a “milk producing machine”, thanks to its flat contour underlain with a high quality sandy loam soil that drains well, and delivers consistently good spring-summer pasture growth.

The 50 bale Don Chapman designed rotary dairy is equipped with Milfos plant, cup removers and a twin bank plate cooler with glycol pre-chill heat exchanger. The dairy is well located in the farm’s centre and other farm infrastructure includes two five gable sheds, another with lock up workshop, two barns and assorted calf rearing sheds.

“This property is also endowed with an exceptional level of quality water supply, with sources from three bores and supply through a 40mm loop line through much of the property,” says Mike.

In keeping with a property of this scale the farm has three quality homes within its boundary.

The main home consists of a large 350sqm homestead, complete with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. A high level of refurbishment has ensured the home is warm, with double glazing and a metro log fire with heat transfer system.

The second home is a comfortable four-bedroom brick property in good order with full decking and a mix of aluminium and wooden joinery. The third home is of similar size, consisting of brick and tile construction.

A new owner will also take over the property assured the property’s effluent system is fully compliant, with a new Kliptank effluent system due to be installed by the existing owner.

This will ensure the property is well future proofed for regulatory compliance, and offers a good reserve storage facility to the 40ha of land irrigated via travelling effluent sprinkler system.

“For anyone seeking a no-nonsense high production dairy unit, this property will meet all their expectations, there are no unforeseen expenses on purchase, and the farm’s location, appeal and production history all speak for themselves,” says Mike.

