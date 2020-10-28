Agritech Networking Events Are Back For 2021

Press Release – MobileTech

Covid-19 has had a massive impact on events, both locally and throughout the world. Up until now, in-person events have either been cancelled or moved to online only. While this has provided a temporary stop-gap measure for many industry sectors, the return to holding in-person events is providing a much needed boost for businesses and communities.

We are pleased to announce that MobileTECH Ag, an event that brings together agritech leaders, early adopters and large primary producers, is back for 2021. MobileTECH Ag 2021 will be held in Rotorua, New Zealand in March 2021.

“While the last event moved online as the pandemic hit, we are excited to return once again to Rotorua next year”, said Ken Wilson, Mobiletech AG’s event manager. “This could not have happened without the country’s successful response to Covid-19 and the support we have received from the agritech community.”

The MobileTECH Ag 2021 programme showcases agritech innovation. The focus is on digital and automation technologies designed to increase productivity of local agricultural and horticultural operators and grow the international capability of this sector.

“We have worked closely with our strategic partner, Agritech New Zealand, and industry experts to develop a strong and innovative two-day programme,” said Mr Wilson. “There has been overwhelming support from the sector and people are keen to be back at the country’s leading networking event for agritech professionals.”

If Covid-19 has taught the events industry anything, it’s been the need to better integrate live events with online audiences. For the first time in nine years, MobileTECH Ag 2021 will also be streaming live online from the Rotorua venue. While people are keen to capitalise on the event to meet in-person, an online option is going to enable a much greater reach for those unable to travel. This is especially the case for smaller farms, cropping operations and orchards interested in early adoption of new technology.

For MobileTECH Ag, the key message from the last couple of years has been the need to better understand and utilise operational data to make smarter business decisions. Digital technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotics have the potential to drive massive change within New Zealand’s primary production sector.

The momentum is there. Key initiatives, through organisations like Agritech NZ and Callaghan Innovation, are building significant Government and international support to further capitalise and develop technologies in this sector. The launch of New Zealand’s Agritech Industry Transformation Plan (ITP) this year provides a solid foundation for growth.

“It is exciting to see the agritech sector grow and have an opportunity to promote industry collaboration and technology development,” said Mr Wilson.

Registrations are now live. Details on the MobileTECH Ag 2021 programme, including registration, are available on the event website. MobileTECH Ag 2021 runs on 23-24 March 2021 in Rotorua, New Zealand. Further details can be found on the event website, www.mobiletech.events.

