Watercare Water Supply Update: 27 October
Please find below the latest water supply status update: 27 October.
Rainfall:
|Yesterday
|Past 7 days
|Hūnua Ranges
|0mm
|5mm
|Waitākere Ranges
|0mm
|8.5mm
How full the dams are (in total):
|Today:
|67.38%
|Yesterday:
|67.45%
|Normal for this time of year:
|91.5%
Water consumption:
|Target for October 2020:
|415 million litres or less a day (for the rolling 7-day average)
|Yesterday’s consumption
|397 million litres
|Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average
|398 million litres
See the weekly water supply update.
