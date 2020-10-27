Watercare Water Supply Update: 27 October

Press Release – Watercare Services

Please find below the latest water supply status update: 27 October. Rainfall: Yesterday Past 7 days Hnua Ranges 0mm 5mm Waitkere Ranges 0mm 8.5mm How full the dams are (in total): Today: 67.38% Yesterday: …

Please find below the latest water supply status update: 27 October.

Rainfall:

Yesterday Past 7 days Hūnua Ranges 0mm 5mm Waitākere Ranges 0mm 8.5mm

How full the dams are (in total):

Today: 67.38% Yesterday: 67.45% Normal for this time of year: 91.5%

Water consumption:

Target for October 2020: 415 million litres or less a day (for the rolling 7-day average) Yesterday’s consumption 397 million litres Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average 398 million litres

See the weekly water supply update.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url