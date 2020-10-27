NZ Private Capital Announces New Elected Council Members

Press Release – NZ Private Capital

Tip Piumsomboon from Blackbird Ventures and Paul Booth from ASB have been elected to the Council of the New Zealand Private Capital Association.

Fergus Lee from ASB and Tony Bishop from Pan Pacific Capital have stepped down after many years of service. Tony Bishop has served on the Council for eighteen years, since the inception of the association in 2002.

Tip Piumsomboon

Tip Piumsomboon is a Principal at Blackbird Ventures, a top venture capital firm seeding the likes of Canva, Zoox and Culture Amp. Blackbird has invested in over 70 companies in a range of industries and typically leads Seed and Series A rounds with follow-on investments. Tip is based in New Zealand, along with Blackbird Partner Samantha Wong, to spearhead the $60M fund dedicated to investing in Kiwi founders building world-class technology companies. Tip started her career in the investment team at NZ Super Fund before automating her role in equities research at a fintech start-up, Simply Wall St.

Paul Booth

Paul Booth is Head of Capital Markets & Advisory at ASB and was previously the bank’s Head of Debt Markets. His career includes stints in Europe and the Middle East.

‘Our new Council members are advocates for private equity markets in New Zealand and share our understanding that private equity and venture capital firms accelerate the ambition of New Zealand business owners through operational improvement and investment performance,’ says NZ Private Capital Executive Director, Colin McKinnon.

Mr McKinnon adds: ‘We are fortunate in New Zealand to share many examples of private capital partnering with companies to improve growth and performance, to share expertise and capital. This ultimately delivers improved productivity, creates jobs and contributes to the national economy.’

New Zealand Private Capital aims to foster understanding that private equity and venture capital firms accelerate the ambition of New Zealand business owners through operational improvement and investment performance.

Association members include venture capital and private equity investors, financial organisations, professional advisors, academic organisations and government or quasi-government agencies.

Its activities cover the spectrum of investment in New Zealand private capital including Angel investment, seed and early-stage venture capital through to expansion capital and private equity (including management buy-outs and buy-ins).

The association also helps businesses navigate and understand the Private Equity and Venture Capital world. Markets and growth require the free flow of capital and the association provides an important role in linking business owners with investors.

