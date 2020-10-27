NZ Premier Online Jewellery & Diamond Provider Makes Online Shopping Easier

Press Release – Diamonds.co.nz

Diamonds.co.nz, New Zealand’s premier online provider of high-quality jewellery and diamonds, has launched a new search function to make shopping for diamonds online much more straightforward.

By 2021, it is expected that over 2.14 billion people will buy goods and services online. Diamonds.co.nz has now added a convenient new feature to its online diamond and jewellery purchasing process to get ahead of the trend.

Diamonds.co.nz offers online shoppers the opportunity to create custom engagement rings and jewellery using diamonds that suit their preferences. Previously, they had to scour through several diamonds for sale to find those that were available in New Zealand offices for immediate purchase.

Now, the jewellery and diamond provider allows you to shop by what’s readily available to speed up the purchasing process.

Diamonds.co.nz spokesperson Paul Bunker says they have always prided themselves on offering a convenient diamond purchasing process, but they are pleased they can now make it even easier.

“We have always allowed our shoppers to select a diamond based on its shape, colour, clarity, carat, price tag, and ID. But being able to offer a search function for diamonds purely available in New Zealand is a feature we’re very proud of. We hope our New Zealand customers can shop for their new engagement ring or wedding ring with more confidence.”

For more information on Diamonds.co.nz or to start shopping, visit www.diamonds.co.nz.

About Diamonds.co.nz

Diamonds.co.nz was founded by Paul Bunker GG GIA who boasts close to four decades in the diamond and jewellery industry. Paul’s goal was to create a reputable and premier provider of online jewellery and diamonds at globally competitive prices. Now, Diamonds.co.nz is proud to offer their customers the best pricing, while never compromising on quality.

