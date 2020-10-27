Most Hospitable Holiday Park Revealed At Digital Ceremony

Press Release – Holiday Parks NZ

All Seasons Holiday Park Rotorua has been named New Zealand’s most hospitable holiday park.



Announced today at the Holiday Parks Awards, this year hosted online, the park won the sector’s premier Spirit of Hospitality Award, sponsored by AA Traveller.



HPNZ Chief Executive Fergus Brown says the Spirit of Hospitality Award sets the standard for hospitality in the industry.

“The competition was really fierce this year, as holiday parks played a key role in accommodating Kiwis and international visitors throughout the lockdown period and beyond,” he says. “We’ve seen the absolute best of our industry supporting visitors at the worst time.”

Acknowledging the many excellent examples of New Zealand holiday parks going the extra mile for stranded guests during this unusual time, the judges were impressed by the All Seasons team’s unwavering commitment to their visitors.

They helped a young British family with babysitting duties to ease the burden of lockdown, drove a couple to Te Puke to help out at a kiwifruit company, and provided self-isolation facilities for COVID-19 positive visitors who were turned away elsewhere.

“Providing hospitality is not a case of a one-off act of kindness,” says Tracie Thornborough, who manages the park with her husband Kevin. “We thoroughly enjoy the social aspect of this job and are quite happy to do whatever, whenever to ensure all guests feel welcome and at home when under our care.”

It was their glowing online reviews that swung it for the judges, who noted the team’s willingness to respond and engage with both positive and negative reviews, ensuring constant improvement. The park is listed as #1 on TripAdvisor from 70 other accommodation providers in the area.

All Seasons Holiday Park Rotorua fought off competition from five strong finalists:

Beachaven TOP 10 Holiday Park, Waihi Beach

Miranda Holiday Park

Motueka TOP 10 Holiday Park

Ohakune TOP 10 Holiday Park

Russell TOP 10 Holiday Park

A full list of the 2020 Holiday Park Award winners is as follows:

Epay Emerging Star Award

Makuini Biel, Hahei Holiday Resort

TIA Sustainable Innovation Award Winner

Te Anau TOP 10 Holiday Park

HPNZ President’s Awards

Lake Brunner Motor Camp, Tony Spruyt & Jo-Anne Wilson

Hokitika Kiwi Holiday Park, Evan Jones and Susan Clarke

PGG Wrightsons Turf Park Grounds Award

Winner: Hanmer Springs TOP 10 Holiday Park

Highly Commended: Rotorua TOP 10 Holiday Park

Highly Commended: Miranda Holiday Park

Resco Best Upgrade under $100,000

Winner: Taupo TOP 10 Holiday Park

Highly Commended: Ohakune TOP 10 Holiday Park

Resco Best New Build over $100,000

Winner: Shelly Beach TOP 10 Holiday Park

Highly Commended: Hanmer Springs TOP 10 Holiday Park

ServiceIQ Award Winner

Hot Water Beach TOP 10 Holiday Park, for their support of their trainees during lockdown.

