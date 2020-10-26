Press Release – OceanaGold

OceanaGold Announces Partial Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option Raising Additional Gross Proceeds Of C$17.6 Million

(BRISBANE) OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the “Company”) announces that the underwriters for its previously completed bought deal equity financing (the “Offering”) have partially exercised and concluded the over-allotment option and today purchased a further 8,550,000 common shares at a price of C$2.06 per common share for further aggregate gross proceeds of C$17,613,000.

The Offering was co-led by Scotiabank and BMO Capital Markets. and included Citigroup Global Markets Canada Inc., Raymond James Ltd., National Bank Financial Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., Stifel GMP, Canaccord Genuity Corp. and CIBC World Markets Inc.

The Company intends to allocate the net proceeds from the partial exercise of the over-allotment option to fund its organic growth projects including the Haile underground development, ongoing exploration and development of the Company’s mineral properties in New Zealand, as well as for working capital and for general corporate purposes.

