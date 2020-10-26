Labour Weekend Summary – Surf Life Saving Northern Region

Press Release – Surf Life Saving Northern Region

Weekend summary

It has been a fairly busy day around the Surf Life Saving Northern Region on the opening weekend of patrols, with six rescues, one assist and six searches as well as some high head counts. The rescues were at Sunset Beach, Raglan and Muriwai. Sunset had three rescues just after patrol hours, when the club was advised that three people had been caught in a rip and were being swept out to sea. Sunset responded in two IRBs and Kariaotahi also responded in an IRB. Westpac Rescue Helicopter also responded but was later stood down and the patients were transported to hospital via ambulance under lights.

Lifeguards responded at Raglan to a patient needing medical assistance on the rocks but were later stood down by paramedics. There was one search at Orewa and one at Bethells but no further information on those is available at this stage.

Muriwai saw some extremely high headcounts, their peak being 2850. They also had one rescue. There was one assist today at Mairangi Bay: a young boy was pretending to be a shark in the flags and managed to swim out of his depth. Lifeguards assisted him back to shore safely.

SLSNR CEO Matt Williams says the stats again highlighted the importance of maintaining a lifeguard presence at the Region’s beaches, with high headcounts and guards kept busy with a range of public needs. “But we can celebrate the fact that the beachgoing public had a relatively trouble-free time at the beach, with successful rescues completed where they did get into difficulties. If you compare that with the road toll for the weekend, we are very pleased that our systems and practices avoided similar tragic outcomes in the water.”

MONDAY 26 OCT:

No. of people rescued

6

No. of people assisted

2

No. of major first-aids

0

No. of minor first-aids

6

No. of searches

6

No. of preventative actions

274

No. of people involved in the PAs

2444

Peak head count

8104

No. of hours worked

999

No. of people at beaches at patrol close

430

WEEKEND TOTAL:

No. of people rescued

7

No. of people assisted

3

No. of major first-aids

1

No. of minor first-aids

17

No. of searches

8

No. of PAs

735

No. of people involved

4601

Peak head count

18404.75

No. of hours worked

3536.7

No. of people at beaches at patrol close

1794

