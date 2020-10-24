M R Decorating Central Otago Launches New Website Showcasing First-Rate Services

Press Release – M R Decorating Central Otago

M R Decorating Central Otago launches new website showcasing first-rate commercial painting and decorating services Are you in search of first-rate painting and decorating specialists in Otago? Find a team that offers both commercial and residential painting …



M R Decorating Central Otago launches new website showcasing first-rate commercial painting and decorating services

Are you in search of first-rate painting and decorating specialists in Otago? Find a team that offers both commercial and residential painting and decorating services and visit the website of M R Decorating Central Otago: https://www.mrdecorating.co.nz/

M R Decorating Central Otago has a dedicated team of painters and decorators. The team can handle a wide range of commercial, residential and industrial painting services, including fit outs and specialist coatings and finishes. They also are experts in GIB® stopping and fixing so can ensure a perfect finish.

The website focuses on four main areas: commercial and industrial painting; residential painting; specialist coatings and finishes; and commercial fit outs.

Commercial/Industrial

M R Decorating Central Otago Ltd offers painting and decorating for newly built and existing premises. Exterior and interior paint finishes on schools, hospitals, retail spaces and high-rise buildings are in the safe hands of highly experienced commercial painters.

Residential

Choose M R Decorating Central Otago Ltd for interior and exterior house painting. For over 100 years, the team has been giving homes in Otago the perfect finishing touches that adds value to the property and looks good for years to come.

Specialist Coatings & Finishes

With professionalism and skill, M R Decorating Central Otago Ltd has worked in various premises. From residential and commercial to factories or warehouses, the painting company offers waxing, paint spraying, intumescent painting, sound-proofing and much more.

Commercial Fit Outs

Specialising in small to medium fit outs, M R Decorating Central Otago Ltd has in depth experience to manage a project and coordinate all aspects of the project. The team will handle the order of materials, deliveries, painting and decorating services and special finishes such as sound proofing.

M R Decorating Central Otago Ltd services throughout the Central Otago region including Queenstown, Wanaka, Alexandra and Cromwell.

For more information on the range of services offered by M R Decorating Central Otago, visit https://www.mrdecorating.co.nz/.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url