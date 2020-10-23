Vaping In Vogue As Kiwis Hang Up On Cordless Phones

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

People are spending more on vaping, including e-cigarettes, but less on fading technology such as cordless phones, CDs, and travel guides, Stats NZ said today. As a result of these changes in what the typical New Zealander buys, the consumers price index …

As a result of these changes in what the typical New Zealander buys, the consumers price index (CPI) basket of goods and services used to measure inflation is being updated after a three-yearly review.

“The CPI basket reflects New Zealand society and how tastes and spending patterns change over time,” prices index development team manager Fiona Smillie said.

