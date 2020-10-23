New Solution To Help NZ Retailers Embrace Digital Transformation

Press Release – Transaction Network Services

Fintech payment services vendor Transaction Network Services (TNS) has launched a new secure solution aimed at providing retailers with a cloud-based payments gateway. The TNS Secure SD-WAN partners with Fortinet and combines proven managed payment services with next generation network security.

The new service can help businesses seeking a solution in a secure SD-WAN environment achieve digital transformation, embrace cloud adoption and maximise technology budgets.

TNS Secure SD-WAN is a fully integrated, end-to-end managed solution that can simplify a retailers’ operations by centrally managing their network and addressing the complexity that always-connected commerce presents for merchants.

Retailers can securely connect, among other things, online e-commerce gateways, Automatic Teller Machines, point-of-sale (POS) terminals, cash registers, printers, back office computing, forecourt tank gauges, CCTV cameras, number plate recognition technology, and even guest customer Wi-Fi.

“SD-WAN is already widely available to businesses, but TNS brings PCI DSS compliant security credentials and global payments experience as a managed service,” said Michael Johnson, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, FinTech Solutions. “Our SD-WAN solution enables merchants to prioritise their data usage centrally to secure their payments and business-critical systems.”

As store environments become more complex and expensive, working with a managed service provider like TNS simplifies the modernisation of payment acceptance, further helping our clients realise better total cost of ownership. TNS’ SD-WAN solution uses hardware from Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions and a named leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure.

To help prevent data breaches, TNS Secure SD-WAN includes next generation stateful firewalls (including IP SEC VPN tunnels), anti-virus features, URL filtering and SSL packet inspection to increase safety across retail estates.

“Our partnership with Fortinet focuses on the unique requirements of merchants needing to manage retail systems, protect sensitive card data and complete digital transformation sooner rather than later,” added Johnson. “If coronavirus has taught us anything, it is that omnichannel is more paramount than ever. It is a lifeline that enables delivery, curbside, and onsite, but it adds complexity and increased risk to payment transaction processing.”

