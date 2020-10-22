Gisborne Property Offers Diversity Amongst The Vines

Press Release – Bayleys Realty Group

A diverse 120ha property less than 30 minutes drive northwest of Gisborne city, described as punching above its weight by offering an award-winning vineyard as well as dry-stock finishing capability, has been placed on the market for sale. …

A diverse 120ha property less than 30 minutes’ drive northwest of Gisborne city, described as “punching above its weight” by offering an award-winning vineyard as well as dry-stock finishing capability, has been placed on the market for sale.



Kanakanaia Rd Gisborne

Its owners are retiring to the Coromandel having invested significant energy and resources into establishing the property as a productive entity, with an emphasis on supplying grapes to a leading and acclaimed wine producer.

The property known, as Rahiri, is in Kanakanaia Road, near Te Karaka and has an enviable microclimate thanks to its position in a sheltered valley.

James Bolton-Riley of Bayleys Gisborne said tenders for Rahiri close at 4pm, Wednesday 4th November and there has been strong interest since the property came to the market.

“The diversity of this property is unrivalled in the immediate area and in fact, you’d have to go a long way to find something that has the versatility of finishing quality livestock amongst a scenic vineyard.

“The north-facing slopes provide sheltered early country whilst the fertile river terraces are utilised for cash crops, a profitable vineyard and a small forestry block.

“The current owners have a supply contract with Indevin, a leading wine producer, and have invested in renewing the 10ha of vines planted in Chardonnay, Pinot Gris and Sauvignon Blanc grapes.”

Bolton-Riley said the position of the property in the valley, with its warm days and cool nights, provides optimal conditions for growing grapes.

Natural water, including a well-resourced spring, are key features on the property.

“There’s a spring perfectly placed at an elevated point to gravity-feed and reticulate the whole property, along with a creek on the boundary.”

“When you have climate and water in your favour, then the options for land use are endless so while the grapes are thriving here and the plantings could be expanded, there’s also scope to broaden the horticultural focus to other conventional or some more progressive plantings which are occurring across the region.

“The flat land could lend itself to apples, avocados, kiwifruit, or even hops, blueberries or passionfruit.”

Given the established farm infrastructure and the contour, Bolton-Riley said the property also has significant value as a finishing block – particularly in light of the amount of breeding country in the vicinity.

“To that end, a new owner may also look to explore options around subdividing off the home block, including the grapes, as an idyllic horticultural unit and keeping the balance as a finishing property.”

A four bedroom architecturally-designed residence with triple-car garaging, tennis court and a productive home orchard, is positioned so that during the roar, wild deer can be viewed from the living room.

Farm infrastructure to support the daily activities of the property includes a 3-stand double-storey woolshed with 350 night pen capacity, cattle yards with a concrete load-out, and a deer-handling facility. The property is fenced with a mix of well-maintained deer and conventional fencing.

“As well as being an incredibly well-located and resourced property, Rahiri is very scenic,” said Bolton-Riley.

“For anyone looking for an escape from suburban four walls – particularly having been somewhat confined during 2020 given the health response to COVID-19 – this property has all the credentials for a change of lifestyle and a comfortable change of direction.”

The settlement of Te Karaka has a range of services, an area school and community recreational facilities.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url