Forsyth Barr Success At INFINZ Awards 2020

Forsyth Barr has received the coveted Sharebroking Firm of the Year award, as well as continuing its strong performance in the individual sector research awards, at the INFINZ Awards.

The annual INFINZ Awards recognise innovation and excellence in New Zealand’s financial and capital markets. They are acknowledged as New Zealand’s leading financial industry awards.

Forsyth Barr was awarded the 2020 Sharebroking Firm of the Year. In making the award the judges noted Forsyth Barr displayed “exceptional corporate and industry access, a strong and consistent research offering and top tier deal execution.”

The INFINZ awards are determined by polling New Zealand-based fund managers which are active investors in Australasian equities.

Neil Paviour-Smith, Forsyth Barr CEO, said “this award recognises an outstanding performance from our Research and Institutional Equities teams. As these awards are judged directly by the industry, this is a very welcome acknowledgement of performance from our clients”.

The INFINZ NZ Equity research rankings also reinforced Forsyth Barr’s standing as leaders in research.

For the seventh consecutive year Forsyth Barr has been rated number one for strategy and quantitative research. More broadly, Forsyth Barr ranked first or second in 10 of the 13 research sectors judged.

This year Forsyth Barr was rated first across five sectors as follows:

Consumer Discretionary

Strategy and Quantitative

Energy and Fuel

Food, Beverages and Agriculture

Small Caps

In addition Forsyth Barr was rated second in the following sectors:

Building and Construction

Healthcare

Telecommunications and Media

Transport

Australian Research service

The INFINZ awards represent an independent benchmark assessment of the quality of research produced across the industry.

