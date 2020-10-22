BNZ Appoints Rēnata Blair To Help Deliver Māori Business Success In New Zealand

Press Release – Bank of New Zealand

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has appointed Rēnata Blair as Head of Māori Sector and Relationships.

In this role, Rēnata will focus on the four pou that underpin the bank’s Māori business strategy:

whanaungatanga – building relationships through shared experiences and working together towards a common goal;

manaakitanga – showing respect, care and hospitality for others and creating tailored solutions that help Māori to achieve their aspirations;

whai rawa – supporting iwi and Māori business to thrive, which will contribute to the prosperity of Māori communities;

kaitiakitanaga – weaving collective insights, capabilities and knowledge of Te Ao Māori to provide the best outcomes from a holistic and long-term perspective.

BNZ Executive, Chief Customer Officer – Corporate and Institutional, Penny Ford, says, “The prosperity of Māori, and of Māori businesses, is vital to the prosperity of Aotearoa.

“Māori organisations and businesses have a significant role in the economy of Aotearoa New Zealand. They are asset-rich, diversified across a range of sectors and are experiencing a period of strong growth.

“We are focused on helping Māori business invest in their enterprises and in their communities to deliver long term sustainable growth.

“Rēnata’s wealth of business and cultural expertise and a wide network of relationships will be fundamental to ensuring BNZ can play a positive role in delivering Māori business growth in New Zealand and celebrating Māori culture at BNZ.

“I’m excited about the difference that Rēnata will make at BNZ and we look forward to Rēnata sharing his Mātauranga Māori with us and with all our customers, particularly iwi and Māori businesses,” Ms Ford says.

Rēnata will commence his role in November and work alongside the BNZ whanau to support the long-term, sustainable success of Māori businesses. In his role he will also help lead initiatives such as BNZ’s Te Hōkaitanga (Māori leadership programme) and Te Pūtaketanga (Māori cultural intelligence programme) to more deeply embed Māori culture into the ways of working at BNZ.

About Rēnata Blair

Rēnata has held many governance and kaitiaki roles notably on the Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Reserves and the Independent Māori Statutory boards. He is a member of the Institute of Directors, a trustee of the Eden Park Trust Board and a director at engineering firm Harrison Grierson.

Rēnata has demonstrated his Rangatiratanga me Te Aronga ki Mua (leadership and commitment) to the prosperity of Māori and taiao (nature) and having established and run his own business, Evitan Events, he understands first-hand what it takes to run a successful business.

Rēnata is of Ngāti Whātua and Tainui descent, and is proficient in Te Reo Māori, tikanga Māori and kawa Māori.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url