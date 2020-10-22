A Year Since Sky City Fire, But MBIE Scraps Cladding Fire-test Proposal

Press Release – Oculus

It’s been a year to the day since the Sky City fire, but MBIE has just decided to indefinitely postpone changes to the building code that would have required more rigorous fire testing for cladding and wall assembly on tall buildings in NZ – despite …It’s been a year to the day since the Sky City fire, but MBIE has just decided to indefinitely postpone changes to the building code that would have required more rigorous fire testing for cladding and wall assembly on tall buildings in NZ – despite 80 percent of submissions on the proposal supporting those changes.

Kiwi building scientists Oculus say this is clearly allowing potential risk – thousands of people live in apartment buildings in NZ, and many businesses operate from them.

Why has this happened? MBIE cites an unfair impact on the bottom line of the timber sector – as in NZ there is a high use of timber in these constructions. Yet there has been ample time for proactive movement on this from that industry. Submitters from many aspects of the constructions, design and safety industries overwhelmingly supported the proposed changes, yet their views have been overlooked.

