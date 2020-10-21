Reimagining Domestic Tourism: Fullers360 Launches Suite Of ‘summer Ready’ Products And Services

Press Release – Fullers360

In preparation for a summer without international visitors, Fullers360 is launching a set of new and improved products and services, specifically tailored to the local, domestic market.

The move signals the development of the business’s long-term strategy to reignite Auckland tourism, as it pivots from the international tourism market to focus on domestic visitors.

Mike Horne, Fullers360 Chief Executive Officer says that summer is the perfect opportunity to reignite domestic tourism and to bring Fullers360’s recovery strategy for the Hauraki Gulf to life.

“Given the current limitations on international travel, our focus this year has been on reinvigorating our products and services to appeal to the domestic market and to make the Hauraki Gulf as accessible as possible.

“Summer is typically an incredibly busy period of the year for the tourism sector. However, with the decline in international tourism this year, we are hopeful these initiatives will support local economies around the Gulf and give retailers and tourism operators a well needed boost.”

Fullers360’s new summer initiatives include:

Rotoroa Island and Coromandel services back on stream for the first time since COVID-19 level-4 lockdown

From Friday 23 October, Fullers360 will resume its popular Auckland-to-Coromandel and Auckland-to-Rotoroa Island services for the first time since 23 March. Rotoroa Island is a popular tourism destination and wildlife sanctuary in Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf, and Fullers360 anticipates it could transport approximately five thousand passengers to the island between 1 November and 31 January.

New products on Waiheke Island

Residents and visitors to Waiheke Island will benefit from a variety of new products, designed to make the island and its tourism hot spots more accessible. This includes three specially priced Summer Wine & Dine offers, as well as re-packing the ever-popular Explorer Hop-on-Hop-off island-wide bus service, with ‘Explorer Plus’ added to the Waiheke suite of products.

Digital transformation

Alongside its other ticketing options, Fullers360 will be trialling self-service kiosks on Pier 2 of the Auckland Downtown Ferry Terminal until the end of January 2021. The kiosks will provide self-service technology which seeks to reduce and prevent queuing on the wharf at peak times and give passengers more choice when planning their island visits.

Fullers360 is also launching a brand-new booking engine on the website that will assist in extending the average stay of visitors to Waiheke Island. The booking engine will enable customers with the option to purchase ferry tickets and Waiheke accommodation combined as a ‘sail and stay’ package on the Fullers360 website. The booking engine is a pilot project and its success will be reviewed in March 2021. This activity is in addition to the already announced, and operational, Waiheke Summer timetable where an extra 86 services are operating.

Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) General Manager Destination, Steve Armitage, says it’s encouraging to see a local transport operator thinking strategically about opportunities that exist in Auckland for a domestic market.

“As a region, we are gearing up for an exciting summer of major events, with three months of racing of the 36th America’s Cup series kicking off in December as well as a host of other events and festivals. At the same time, it’s fantastic to see operators launching products into market that will further incentivise Kiwis to spend some of their summer break enjoying what’s on offer here in Auckland,” says Mr Armitage.

“The Hauraki Gulf, and its many stunning islands and locations, will be Auckland’s key tourism asset to attract locals and visitors this summer. We are excited to launch our new products and services and remain committed to bringing more back on stream as the economy recovers” says Mr Horne.

Find out more about Fullers360’s summer ready offerings: www.fullers.co.nz

