LegalVision To Launch In New Zealand In 2021

LegalVision, Asia-Pacific’s fastest-growing law firm, has announced plans to expand its operations into New Zealand from 1 January 2021.

LegalVision has assisted over 150,000 Australian businesses and will replicate in New Zealand its successful tech-driven model of providing highly responsive, fixed-fee legal services.

“The New Zealand market is similar to Australia in that there is a large number of SMEs and high-growth startups that are underserved by the traditional law model,” said Taylor Gray, LegalVision General Manager, New Zealand.

“We think our transformational approach to client experience, online acquisition model and subscription offering will translate really easily in New Zealand.”

LVConnect, LegalVision’s fixed-fee subscription model, has grown rapidly in the past 12 months, with businesses benefitting from price-certainty and ongoing access to unlimited legal advice.

“In Australia, we’ve seen a big rise in client interest in alternative billing models, including continued pressure to move away from hourly rates,” Gray said.

“We have also seen a marked increase in the demand for lower-cost options that offer increased ongoing value, such as subscription service delivery models. Servicing that demand will be the focus for both our Australian and New Zealand businesses in 2021.

The firm will also build a library of business legal information on the LegalVision New Zealand website. This will help New Zealand businesses to be legally compliant without having to pay traditional firms expensive fees for answers to simple questions. Currently, LegalVision has the most visited legal website in Australia.

“We’ve been closely following New Zealand’s economic recovery throughout the year. We have put in place a strong team to hit the ground running to improve access to legal services for our friends across the Tasman,” said LegalVision CEO Lachlan McKnight.

