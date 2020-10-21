Free Wifi Coming To Downtown Stratford

Press Release – Stratford District Council

Stratford District Council is pleased to announce a partnership with local internet provider Primo, offering access to free WiFi along Broadway, Stratford.

Through this partnership, WiFi will be provided free of charge to users between the northern and southern roundabouts along Broadway from 7:00am to 7:00pm daily.

To celebrate, Council and Primo will be launching the initiative at this month’s Prospero Markets on 31 October. People are encouraged to come down between 9am and 12noon to connect with the team and the internet!

Director Community Services, Kate Whareaitu says, “Providing WiFi along Broadway was a key project identified as part of Stratford 2035 and Council’s Digital Enablement Plan, so it’s great to see this come to life.”

“It provides greater digital connectivity for residents and visitors, and has the potential to enable economic growth opportunities,” she says. “We want to grow a vibrant and creative community that embraces opportunities presented by technology and this will go a long way in helping foster that vision.”

Matthew Harrison Top Dog at Primo, has welcomed this opportunity to work with the Stratford District Council and achieve their goal of free WiFi in the CBD. “Primo’s goal ‘Connecting Taranaki’ has made us an obvious partner, and it is no secret we are out to close the digital divide in our community by offering a growing number of free WiFi hotspots, including at our hospitals, rural halls, sportsgrounds and townships. We recognise that there are families and visitors to Taranaki who do not have reliable internet access, and we’re always keen on doing our small part to keep everyone connected!”

A map of Stratford’s hotspots can be found here https://www.primo.nz/info/primo-hotspots-2

The initiative is also supported by local businesses First National Mills and Gibbon, Matthew & Co and 43 Brewing.

